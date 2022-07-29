TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRST opened at $33.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $638.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.