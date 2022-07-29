TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TRST opened at $33.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $638.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.94.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.
Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.