TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSSI opened at $0.47 on Friday. TSS has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.97.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

