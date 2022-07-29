Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Moffett Nathanson to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.89 on Monday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

