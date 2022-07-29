U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE USB opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

