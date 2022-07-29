U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $89,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

