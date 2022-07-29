Ubex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $165,600.01 and $60.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007648 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00206431 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

