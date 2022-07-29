UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 805 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 389.90 ($4.70) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.