UBS Group Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €105.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Puma from €123.00 ($125.51) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Puma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

