UBS Group Cuts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $38.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Stock Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 53.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

