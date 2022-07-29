UBS Group Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Neutral

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.