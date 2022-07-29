UBS Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR:DHER opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.