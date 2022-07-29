UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

