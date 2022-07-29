UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 12.7%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 4,569,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 1,681,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

UEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UEX Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

