Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ultra Electronics Price Performance
UEHPF stock remained flat at $32.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.
About Ultra Electronics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Electronics (UEHPF)
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.