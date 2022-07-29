Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ultra Electronics Price Performance

UEHPF stock remained flat at $32.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

About Ultra Electronics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.