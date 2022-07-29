Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after purchasing an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.