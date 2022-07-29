UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given New €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.60 ($11.84) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.93.

UniCredit stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

