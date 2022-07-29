Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

