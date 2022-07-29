Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.74 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

