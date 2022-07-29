Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

