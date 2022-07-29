United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

