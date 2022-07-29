United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UMC. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

