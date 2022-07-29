United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

