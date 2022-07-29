United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:USLM opened at $104.38 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $591.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
