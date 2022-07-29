Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Unitil has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

