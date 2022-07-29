Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $736.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

