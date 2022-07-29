UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $220,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

