uPlexa (UPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $92,914.47 and approximately $57.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

