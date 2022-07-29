Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Upwork Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

