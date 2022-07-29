Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Upwork stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Upwork has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Upwork by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

