US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.76 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

