Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.42 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.42 million and approximately $88,494.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003981 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00862766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

