Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in July

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valeo Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Get Valeo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VLEEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.