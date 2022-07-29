VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.54. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

