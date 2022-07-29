Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

