Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $247.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

