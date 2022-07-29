Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $247.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

