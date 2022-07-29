Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.38 and last traded at $71.47. Approximately 928,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,293,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.
