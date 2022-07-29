Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MGK stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25.

