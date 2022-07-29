Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 3.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $60.90. 535,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 730,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53.
