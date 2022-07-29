Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.98. 2,083,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,085,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.