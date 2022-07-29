Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $373.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

