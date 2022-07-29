Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.