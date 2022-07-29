Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $943,044.75

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $943,044.75 and $5,476.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.24 or 0.00854727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

