Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.69.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.89 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

