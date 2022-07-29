VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $190,991.53 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $190,991.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,000 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
