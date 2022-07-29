Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 0.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.65 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.60). 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.60).

Vector Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £22.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.79.

About Vector Capital

(Get Rating)

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.