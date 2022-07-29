Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $30.51 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

