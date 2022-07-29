Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Veritex has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

