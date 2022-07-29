Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.