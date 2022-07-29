Verso Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $548,006.78 and $35,211.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
